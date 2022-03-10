Letter to the editor: Officials need to lower gas taxes

I drove to Philadelphia yesterday to bring my grandson back to college. I gassed up at a Stewart's at $4.19. When I returned at 10 p.m. (the same day) it had jumped to $4.49 at the same Stewart's. That kind of one-day increase is ridiculous. One woman at a pump next to mine said she was going to buy a horse. The strain this kind of increase is placing on our household budget is backbreaking.

Government can do something about it. New Yorkers pay over 40 cents per gallon in state tax. That is not the highest, by the way, but it does increase the cost significantly. Gov. Hochul and the Legislature should consider a moratorium until this crisis passes. The same is true of the federal government. When forgoing the federal gas tax was proposed in the Senate, Mitch McConnell called it a gimmick. It is the type of gimmick my wallet could use. It certainly would help me.