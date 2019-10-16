Editor:
I want to thank Ken Tingley for stating the sad fact that our elected officials are more concerned with winning than they are about important matters. This is a common theme on both sides of the aisle in Washington and state governments alike. It seems as though most political big leagues have no morals and are willing to break their own if it means it will secure them the W! We are in such a sad time; thank you for getting the facts out to our community.
Ashley Livingston, Concerned American, Glens Falls