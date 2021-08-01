Letter to the editor: Officer wasn't killed by being attacked

Editor:

I crown June Woodard "Miss Information." She states that one officer was killed on Jan. 6. In truth, Officer Sicknick died of a stroke (per medical examiner's report). He was not bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher, as reported by the "fake news" sources she thinks so highly of.

Fake news "forgot" to mention Ashli Babitt as the only person killed on Jan. 6. In truth, she was shot at point blank range by a Capitol Police officer (as yet unnamed and not charged).

Her news sources "cherry pick" Republicans for evisceration and, conversely, heap all praise and glory on Democrats. She has earned her crown.

James Hart, Whitehall

