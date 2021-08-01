 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Officer wasn't killed by being attacked

Letter to the editor: Officer wasn't killed by being attacked

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I crown June Woodard "Miss Information." She states that one officer was killed on Jan. 6. In truth, Officer Sicknick died of a stroke (per medical examiner's report). He was not bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher, as reported by the "fake news" sources she thinks so highly of.

Fake news "forgot" to mention Ashli Babitt as the only person killed on Jan. 6. In truth, she was shot at point blank range by a Capitol Police officer (as yet unnamed and not charged).

Her news sources "cherry pick" Republicans for evisceration and, conversely, heap all praise and glory on Democrats. She has earned her crown.

 

James Hart, Whitehall  

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News