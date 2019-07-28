Editor:
How rare is it we compliment? So many nice things are done for people that go unnoticed. In this world of criticism and complaints, isn’t it nice when something very simple is not only done but recognized? And, many important things are done by people, for people, that never get any publicity or acclaim. In this reality world, we could use more.
Very simply, I love when somebody driving waves to me to go first. It’s catching. I find myself now almost looking for a reason to give somebody else the right of way. Don’t you just love when somebody holds a door for you? Now, I go out of my way to do it for everybody. How sad when they don’t thank you.
When I think of things done for people that go unnoticed, I think of the Office for the Aging. The best of the best is their program to provide meals for the homebound. A donation of $3 is requested per meal but never asked for by the deliverer. Boy, can you beat that? And there are so many considerate people to help deliver them. The great team of OFA specialists are in constant communication with the homebound to assist them in every way possible.
I volunteer database work there occasionally and am astounded by their medical transportation program. How do the infirm elderly get to their much needed medical appointments? They can’t drive. Are you aware that an outstanding OFA specialist searches far and wide to find people who will give of their time to provide rides? Some appointments are as far away as Albany! OFA arranges rides not only around here but as far off as Wells, Long Lake, North Creek, Bolton, Chestertown and Lake Luzerne. God bless all involved. He will!
Gene Casella, Queensbury