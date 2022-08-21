Letter to the editor: Offering commentary about current events

Yup, just what Glens Falls needs, a mural (graffiti) on building walls that looks like a third grader has been scribblin' on the walls in his or her room. Won't be long we can rename ourselves little Queens. We'll have apartment buildings and parking garages all around the empty stores decorated with graffiti, guarded with security gates across the broken windows. Most cities are tryin' to get rid of graffiti. We're encouraging it.

The mere fact that you would waste the space to reproduce ridiculous, meaningless, unfunny political cartoons on page C3 last Saturday proves it when I say this is a non-news producing publication that goes to great lengths to withhold information from your followers. The reason for this is the same reason that non-news channels on the TV talk constantly about the terrible, awful (soon to be president again) Mister Trump! The one and only president that puts America ahead of the Chinese.

There is nothing positive you or your commie cohorts could possibly report about the Soros puppet crime family that is doing all it can to destroy us, and kill our babies.

I wonder if the basketball queen (can't bring myself to even write her name) that was arrested for smuggling drugs into Russia will be taking the knee or hiding in her locker room during her national anthem after the idiot in our White house gets her out of jail.

So the top story above the fold in your non-news, left leaning publication on this Saturday is about a fake endorsement by a Republican turning the tables on a Democrat!

John Siebrecht, Queensbury