Letter to the editor: Offering answers to questions asked

Editor:

In a letter posted on Sept. 23, a Trump supporter wanted some answers to a few questions. She was responding to a letter from Al Scoonzarielli and what she considers his "letter-writing squad." Al's letters are intelligent, fact-based and honest. Unlike the Trump supporter, Al doesn't dictate to other writers what answers "will not be accepted."

So, to get to those answers. President Biden and his administration are working hard every day to get this country back on track. The countries of the world are very glad to be working with a president who wants to work with them, not degrade them.

The border crisis has been going on for seven years now. Our vice president, Kamala Harris, is working with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to address the root causes of why people are leaving those countries. Fix the root causes, and people will stay instead of leave. This is what Trump should have done instead of the name-calling and juvenile behavior.

President Biden has pushed Mexico to redouble its immigration enforcement efforts. The Mexican government has deployed thousands of additional immigration agents and 10,000 Mexican soldiers to detain undocumented migrants.