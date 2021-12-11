Letter to the editor: Of burning trees and other things

Editor:

Shouldn't the burning of a Christmas tree, set up to bring joy to the hearts of many, be treated as a hate crime?

Many, many good-paying jobs could be created by the building of institutions to get these types of individuals off the streets.

It's too bad the puppet in the White House isn't as adamant about our borders here in America as he is about the borders overseas!

Since Soros is funding and paying off the district attorneys in so many cities, shouldn't he and those accepting his money be arrested?

I'm sure just about everyone here in this country would like to see a bill passed that would allow the rebuilding of our roads, highways, bridges, tunnels and the miles of water pipes that are spewing unhealthy water. It's the feather-nesting and dirty little tricks that are hidden in the bill that we right-thinking Americans object to.

Still waiting for apologies from the news outlets for the five years of lying they did, and how they tried to bring a president and his straight-shooting family down.

Oh, and by the way, thanks to the left for keeping President Donald Trump in the hearts and minds of the folks while this present regime fumbles and falls on its face daily.

Good luck to the Cuomo brothers and the collapsing CNN as they plod through the swamp!

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

