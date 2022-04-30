Letter to the editor: Observations on Schumer's visit

Editor:

Last Friday’s front page picture of Senator Schumer taking a victory lap for bringing money to the Glens Falls area to fund a number of local public improvement projects has prompted me to make a couple of observations.

First is that we must never lose sight of the fact that the money that the senator “bestowed” on us was our money to begin with. It was not the senator’s money; it was not the government’s money; it was our money taken from us in the form of taxes and then returned based on some bureaucrat’s infinite wisdom that the projects were worthy of funding. I submit that less federal government with less taxing authority and more local government is, and will always be, much more efficient and cost-effective as the local officials have their fingers on the pulse of and are accountable to their constituents.

Second is the fact that, despite his proclivity to jump in front of a camera, Senator Schumer has under-performed virtually every other senator in the country when it comes to bringing home money for his constituents. None other than New York State Comptroller DiNapoli has pointed out that New York state ranks right at the bottom of all the states when it comes to getting money from the federal government. We get approximately $89 for every $100 we send to Washington. The majority of states get more than $100 back for every $100 they send to Washington.

This fact is arguably directly due to the effectiveness of the states’ representatives they send to Washington. I submit it is well past time for the “Lion of the Senate” to hone and refocus his hunting skills and bring home more “meat” to his constituents.

Stuart Field, Queensbury

