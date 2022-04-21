Letter to the editor: Observations on gender reviewed

Editor:

I'd like to mention two recent letters.

I know the first letter writer is a good guy, a Meals on Wheels driver when his health allows, a good citizen, and a big-hearted guy with solid values and good conscience. Every so often, though, he sets me off. He once mentioned that he could now relate to women's burdens because he recently got stuck washing a few dishes. What? He never helped with the dishes when he was a kid? Was he raised by wolves? I suggested he think of things like childbirth, unequal pay, not being allowed to vote or have a credit card to give him an idea what women lived with.

Now, in talking about his recent recovery from myriad illnesses, he says it was women who helped him in and out of the bed and the bathroom and such, and he demands to know, "Where were the men?" He never encountered any male nurses? Does he also think the labs where his various bodily fluids were analyzed were all "manned" by women? That's not to mention the gargantuan administrative task of keeping the hospital running so our needs can be attended to, a task likely split evenly between men and women. The answer to the guy's question, "Where were the men?" is "Right there saving your life along with the women." Before his hospitalizations did he think women in hospitals only changed bedpans?

In contrast, today, April 15, a letter writer who barely survived complications following open heart surgery thanked the male doctor who saved his life as well as attendants "Adam, Andrew and Kiley," among others. What he didn't do was cop an attitude and ask accusingly, "Where were the women?"

All that said, cent'anni, gentlemen! Live 100 years!

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

