Letter to the editor: Observations and some questions

Please tell me, are we becoming more stupid, or are we just giving in, and giving up? What has happened to the American male?

What has happened to common sense, and the common good in people. We take down statues of solid, good people that made this country great and put up statues of a druggie thief. We chase a man from office that finally did some good for the country, by lying about him for five years. We put in his place a fumblebum that blathered on for two hours about nothing. Then it took his puppet masters two days to walk his mistakes back.

We work for years to put girls' sports on an even keel with men's sports. We tell our daughters that they can accomplish anything that a man does. Along come a handful of twisted minds that for some un-understood reason allow boys, wearing skirts, to go into our daughter's restrooms in schools and look what happened, twice.

We allow "men?" to compete against females on the un-level playing field of sports and then stand quietly by, watching our daughters demoralized and embarrassed.

We leave our borders open to rapists, drug dealers, child molesters, unvaccinated filth, and other perverts, but are ready to go to war in a foreign country that no one can even find on a map.

Instead of building asylums for the lunatics inhabiting our streets, we allow these freaks to roam our cities, killing our young people. Pushing them in front in of subway cars, shooting and stabbing. The other day an 11-month-old baby girl was shot in the face.

Wanna create thousands of jobs? Build asylums and staff them with caregivers.

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

