The recent discussion in the city of Glens Falls regarding e-bikes and the Warren County bike trail misses a glaring point. Sidewalks line both sides of every city street. Sidewalks are for pedestrians to safely travel around the city. The city taxpayers pay to maintain them. Walkers should use them.

It’s against the law or at least ill-advised to ride a bike on the sidewalk. Why then do walkers have a problem with an e-bike on a trail specifically designed for bicycles? If anything, bicyclists have issues with walkers and their dogs spread across the trail, oblivious to other users. Maybe something can be done about that.