I was a copy editor and assistant local editor at The Post-Star for a number of years. While I worked there, the words "passed away peacefully" or "passed away unexpectedly" were never entered into an obituary. We never wrote "passed away." We always gave a cause of death. The obituaries that appear in The Post-Star now are fairy tales. They are not news. Sorry. I'm a purist to be sure.
Scott Munroe
Bethel, CT
Editor's note: The obituaries are paid for by the families and not written by Post-Star staff.