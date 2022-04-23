Letter to the editor: NYS should allow medical aid to die

From the moment the MRI showed that my husband had collapsed in the woods because of a probable brain cancer, to the brain surgery that confirmed the diagnosis, it quickly became apparent that he was going to die soon — the statistics said in 14 months. Within six months he could no longer do any of the things he enjoyed and he asked me to get his pistol and help him kill himself. This wouldn’t have been suicide. The cancer was killing him. I didn’t, couldn’t do it. Neither of us wanted me to go to jail. We would cry together about the impossible situation he was in. He died after months in bed, in diapers, unable to even turn over or sit up. I still feel guilty.