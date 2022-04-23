Letter to the editor: NYS should allow medical aid to die

Editor:
From the moment the MRI showed that my husband had collapsed in the woods because of a probable brain cancer, to the brain surgery that confirmed the diagnosis, it quickly became apparent that he was going to die soon — the statistics said in 14 months. Within six months he could no longer do any of the things he enjoyed and he asked me to get his pistol and help him kill himself. This wouldn’t have been suicide. The cancer was killing him. I didn’t, couldn’t do it. Neither of us wanted me to go to jail. We would cry together about the impossible situation he was in. He died after months in bed, in diapers, unable to even turn over or sit up. I still feel guilty.
That’s why I support the Medical Aid in Dying Act (A.4321a – Paulin, S.6471- Savino), a bill that would allow a terminally ill, mentally capable adult to request life-ending medication from a doctor so that the person could self-administer at a time of his or her choosing, should suffering become unbearable. It might never be used but it would bring peace of mind.
Too many people suffer needlessly because our state does not allow physicians to help their terminally ill patients end their suffering in a peaceful way. NYS should join the growing group of compassionate states like our neighbors, Vermont, Maine and New Jersey. People should not have to move out of state to access medical aid in dying.
Barb Thomas, Saratoga Springs