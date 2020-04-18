Letter to the editor: NY needs no-excuse absentee voting

Editor:
I am writing in regard to the call for November’s election to be held by mail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
It has been correctly stated that in order for this to happen that state election laws will need to be changed — and New York is among those that will need to do so.
While I am fortunate that my own polling place is located across the street from and across the town park from me at the local senior/community center and that New York state has rather liberal voting hours, I should have the option of mailing in my ballot, if need be.
However, as it stands, New York only allows one to send in an absentee ballot if one will be out of the county of their residence on Election Day, is sick and/or disabled, taking care of someone who is sick and/or disabled, is in a VA hospital or in prison for a misdemeanor or awaiting trial. I think it’s high time New York joined 28 other states and allow “no excuse” absentee voting.
I think people should write to Governor Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Heastie and State Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins as well as their local Assembly members and state senators and demand that the election laws in this state be changed to allow “no excuse” absentee voting in time for the November election.
Hopefully the coronavirus pandemic will be over before November, but allowing for “no excuse” absentee voting here in New York will give people an option in case this situation goes on longer than expected. People’s right to vote should not be curtailed one way or the other due to this situation.
Peter Guerin, Hadley
Editor's Note: In January 2019, the state Legislature passed a voting reform package that included a constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting. The amendment must be approved by the Legislature again in 2021 or 2022, then by voters to become law.
