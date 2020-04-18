Letter to the editor: NY needs no-excuse absentee voting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I am writing in regard to the call for November’s election to be held by mail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been correctly stated that in order for this to happen that state election laws will need to be changed — and New York is among those that will need to do so.

While I am fortunate that my own polling place is located across the street from and across the town park from me at the local senior/community center and that New York state has rather liberal voting hours, I should have the option of mailing in my ballot, if need be.

However, as it stands, New York only allows one to send in an absentee ballot if one will be out of the county of their residence on Election Day, is sick and/or disabled, taking care of someone who is sick and/or disabled, is in a VA hospital or in prison for a misdemeanor or awaiting trial. I think it’s high time New York joined 28 other states and allow “no excuse” absentee voting.