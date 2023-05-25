Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Regarding Letter to the Editor: Strong action needed on climate change May 16, 2023. Representatives (Dan) Stec's and (Matthew) Simpson's thoughtful hesitancy to give full support to CLCPA should be appreciated.

CLCPA is 445-page plan that substantially increases the size and control of NYS government. It imposes additional costs and other substantial impacts to taxpayers, electric ratepayers, homeowners, businesses, farmers, organizations and municipalities. It's forced expedited implementation of high-impact electrical supply changes will likely cause rationing/blackouts that is already occurring in other states.

The USA accounts for 14% of the world carbon footprint. NYS accounts for 3% of that 14% which is a mere 0.42% of the world's carbon emissions.

China emits 30% and growing of the world's carbon emissions. Following CLCPA will increase China's emissions in providing solar panels and EV batteries to us. That will likely increase their emissions more than decreasing NY emissions. Wind and solar power have short effective lifespans, are inefficient and negatively impact the environment and wildlife in NYS. Even though it is described as a "false solution" on the EarthAction website, safe, efficient, environmentally friendly nuclear power is a better option.

Lowering wasteful consumption and recycling, where efficient, is doable without a massive plan. Also, disposal/recycling of low lifespan wind and solar equipment will grow carbon emissions and environmental impact. This information is important to consider before implementing this plan that will have a major negative impact on New Yorkers.

Paul Davidson,

Queensbury