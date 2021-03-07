Letter to the editor: NY deserved better pandemic leadership

Editor:
The recent editorial, regarding the call for Governor Cuomo’s resignation and who is/is not permitted to call for it, missed the mark. While the allegations regarding potential sexual misconduct deserve an investigation (as do the past allegations made by Tara Reade against the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue), the call for Cuomo’s impeachment/resignation should be solely based around the coverup of nursing home death counts.
The media/select politicians helped sensationalize many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us understood the potential severity of this virus as early as January 2020. Mass hysteria didn’t quite set in until our governor decided to start hosting his daily briefings, which did little to inform the general public, while doing considerable damage to our national psyche.
We began to start seeing considerable anecdotal evidence of how deadly this virus was, yet still many remained uninformed as to what was the potential cause for New York’s grim death rate following Dr. Elaine Healy’s whistleblowing of this mandate in late March 2020.
The general public deserved a fair and accurate representation of this pandemic. What we received in return was anything but. The state of Florida managed this pandemic by actually following the science. They protected elderly populations, while limiting the social/economic impacts of lockdowns. They kept clear and accurate data while facing a media onslaught due to a partisan press.
As serious as sexual misconduct can be, there are considerably more grey areas regarding human attraction. What may appear consensual to one may not be so in the eyes of another. We should not call for Governor Cuomo’s immediate resignation as a result of these allegations.
His immediate removal from office should stem from his alteration of data and his manipulation of public trust regarding this pandemic.
Again, New York deserved better.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station