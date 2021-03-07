Letter to the editor: NY deserved better pandemic leadership

Editor:

The recent editorial, regarding the call for Governor Cuomo’s resignation and who is/is not permitted to call for it, missed the mark. While the allegations regarding potential sexual misconduct deserve an investigation (as do the past allegations made by Tara Reade against the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue), the call for Cuomo’s impeachment/resignation should be solely based around the coverup of nursing home death counts.

The media/select politicians helped sensationalize many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us understood the potential severity of this virus as early as January 2020. Mass hysteria didn’t quite set in until our governor decided to start hosting his daily briefings, which did little to inform the general public, while doing considerable damage to our national psyche.

We began to start seeing considerable anecdotal evidence of how deadly this virus was, yet still many remained uninformed as to what was the potential cause for New York’s grim death rate following Dr. Elaine Healy’s whistleblowing of this mandate in late March 2020.