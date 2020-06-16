Letter to the editor: NY-21 voters need to see whole picture

Editor:
Elise Stefanik knows that the voters in her district are really stupid. She knows that she can tell them she's fighting for them, right from the pow-wow at Camp David where she was the lone, but stalwart, female. Her invitation to join the other Trump sycophants was a reward for her shrill and cranky opposition to impeachment where her school-girl countenance belied the venom from her lips. She knows that making Wall Street strong will resonate with the farmers in the North Country. Mocking military leaders and asking them to fire weapons on peaceful protests is exactly what the soldiers at Fort Drum want to hear from their Commander in Chief, according to Elise.
She knows that she can say contradicting things because her voters won't care or won't remember.
According to her press releases she's quoted saying "I support the constitutional right to peacefully protest" even as her hero Donald Trump orders the firing of tear-gas and rubber bullets at a peaceful protest in front of the White House. But we're too stupid to see the irony.
She has no problem with the brandishing of a Bible solely for a photo op, but she pretends to be a caring Christian.
If only we were smart enough to see through her duplicity. If only...
Polly Windels, Milton
