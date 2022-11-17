Letter to the editor: NY-21 vote was an 'absolute disgrace'

Well N.Y. District 21, you blew it ... again! Really, E lies Stefanik?! The congresswoman who supports white supremacists, the traitors who stormed the Capitol, and the absolute lie that the presidency was stolen from the former moron in chief! That's who you want to represent this state?! What an absolute disgrace!

Politico reported in October of 2022 that Stefanik was again touting money for projects that were funded by President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package last year — a bill she voted against. In a press release, Stefanik announced $12.9 million for five hospitals within her district, in the form of rural development grants from the Department of Agriculture. The statement skipped over the fact that the funds came by way of the American Rescue Plan which she bragged about opposing!

In August, she also touted the receipt of another $1 million rural development grant. Stefanik and other Republicans framed the bill as a far-left measure that would "give stimulus checks to prisoners and illegal immigrants."

Scott Horton, town supervisor of Caroga in Fulton County, had applied for federal grants through Stefanik's office after a fire damaged the town hall and wiped out another building. He got rejected — twice. He was told by Stefanik's office that his application was strong, but "didn't quite make the grade." So much for supporting the North Country! He feels his community wasn't a priority because it's too small, only about 1,200 people live there. Horton said many, many small communities in her district are also suffering. This is who you want to represent you?!

Scott Alexander wrote a grant application for the North Pole Fire Company in Watertown. He chose to not enlist Stefanik's help, and his application was accepted on it's own merits for $20,000. Stefanik took credit for it.

Get it yet?

June Woodard, Queensbury