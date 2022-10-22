Letter to the editor: NY-21 candidates must have a debate

Our polarized political framework results in a lack of accountability in our elected leaders. Each voter tends to only listen to the media that most closely aligns with their beliefs and as a result, politicians need only to appeal to their base. There is no connection to those constituents who did not, or will not, vote for them.

The only time some voters even see or hear an opposing view during an election cycle is a debate. It is a time to hear a new voice and for the incumbent to report to the entire district. A debate, at a minimum, is a chance for each candidate to be heard.

We must have a debate between incumbent representative Elise Stefanik and her challenger, Matt Castelli. It is a chance for Ms. Stefanik to report to all her constituents, not just her base. It is also a chance for newcomer Matt Castelli to make his case to the voters of NY-21.

If we don’t have a debate we are not doing the voters, the candidates or democracy any good.

Patrick Cartwright, Hague