Letter to the editor: Nursing home workers face unique challenges

Editor:

I am a retired nursing home administrator. I write to provide clarity on the challenge of providing care during the pandemic.

Nursing homes were not designed for a pandemic. They were planned and built to foster social integration of residents (not ‘patients’). Most homes have double rooms. All have central dining and communal spaces to engage residents in social life.

Residents are there because of significant physical or mental decline, often both. The definition of good care in normal times was to keep residents engaged in life. If a home socially isolated a resident, the Department of Health would find the home deficient. The concept of social isolation is completely contrary to normal humane long-term care.

Social isolation adds to the workload in significant ways. For example, pre-pandemic staffing needs were based on meals served restaurant-style. A few staff could manage many residents. Isolated rooms means one at a time and extra vigilance against infection for residents and workers.