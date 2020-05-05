Letter to the editor: Nursing home workers face unique challenges

Editor:
I am a retired nursing home administrator. I write to provide clarity on the challenge of providing care during the pandemic.
Nursing homes were not designed for a pandemic. They were planned and built to foster social integration of residents (not ‘patients’). Most homes have double rooms. All have central dining and communal spaces to engage residents in social life.
Residents are there because of significant physical or mental decline, often both. The definition of good care in normal times was to keep residents engaged in life. If a home socially isolated a resident, the Department of Health would find the home deficient. The concept of social isolation is completely contrary to normal humane long-term care.
Social isolation adds to the workload in significant ways. For example, pre-pandemic staffing needs were based on meals served restaurant-style. A few staff could manage many residents. Isolated rooms means one at a time and extra vigilance against infection for residents and workers.
Both my parents spent their last years in the home where I was CEO. My father maintained an active mind but an aging body. He would have understood and accepted pandemic precautions. My mother had a strong constitution but suffered from dementia. Her body needed to go places and do things. Isolation would have been inexplicable and impossible. Keeping her in a room or wearing a face mask would surely have failed.
Please understand that people working or living in nursing or group homes face unique challenges. We need to measure success with that in mind.
Neil Roberts, Schuylerville
