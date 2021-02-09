Letter to the editor: Nursing home workers are our heroes

Editor:

Your story on Jan. 21, 2021 about COVID-19 in area nursing homes ended with a quotation, urging that the staff of these facilities be honored for their efforts. We strongly agree. The United Church of Granville, the congregation I serve as pastor, has been supporting the residents and staff of one of those facilities for the last four years.

We have seen how the custodians, housekeepers, cooks, aides, nurses and administrators have made the selfless and courageous choice to continue to care for their patients despite the danger to themselves. Like firefighters who run into burning buildings while others run out, nursing home staff are putting the welfare of the most vulnerable ahead of their own safety.

Many of these workers have tested positive, some are ill, and the rest are working under exhausting conditions with reduced levels of staffing. They should be thanked by all of us for their critically important work and, along with other first responders and medical personnel, they should be honored as heroes for their sacrifice.

Rev. Jerry McKinney, Granville

