Letter to the editor: Nursing home staff doing heroic work

Editor:
Families of Fort Hudson Nursing Center patients were shocked, as I was, to learn through an April 7 email from Administrator Amanda Waite, that Fort Hudson had admitted their first COVID-19 patient. I was livid; trying to understand why they introduced a known COVID-19 patient to this high risk population. It made no sense to me, so I called Administrator Waite.
She graciously spent over 30 minutes on the phone with me, explaining their extensive protocols, and that the COVID-19 admission decision was required by a recent NYS Department of Health directive. Protocols Fort Hudson has put in place to quarantine COVID-19 patients are quite impressive, being overseen by a “dedicated team of providers and nurses.” These are the real heroes!
To understand the NYSDOH’s new directive, I secured a copy. It stated, “There is an urgent need to expand hospital capacity in New York state to meet the demand of patients with COVID-19 requiring acute care. No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”
With the COVID-19 curve flattening and with available hospital beds, is it truly worth the risk of introducing the COVID-19 virus into the most vulnerable populations? This policy was released almost a month ago, and many things have changed since then. In my opinion, this mandate is ill-founded and poorly conceived.
Of all the nursing homes, Fort Hudson is the best qualified to meet the COVID-19 challenge. It is well-positioned with qualified employees, who, despite personal risk, put their patients first. A special loving hello to the entire team who keep my wife, Becky, safe and comfortable in “A” Wing. Hopefully, the storm will subside soon and we can all be together once again! Stay well and keep up the great work!
George Hodgson, Schuylerville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!