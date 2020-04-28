Letter to the editor: Nursing home staff doing heroic work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Families of Fort Hudson Nursing Center patients were shocked, as I was, to learn through an April 7 email from Administrator Amanda Waite, that Fort Hudson had admitted their first COVID-19 patient. I was livid; trying to understand why they introduced a known COVID-19 patient to this high risk population. It made no sense to me, so I called Administrator Waite.

She graciously spent over 30 minutes on the phone with me, explaining their extensive protocols, and that the COVID-19 admission decision was required by a recent NYS Department of Health directive. Protocols Fort Hudson has put in place to quarantine COVID-19 patients are quite impressive, being overseen by a “dedicated team of providers and nurses.” These are the real heroes!

To understand the NYSDOH’s new directive, I secured a copy. It stated, “There is an urgent need to expand hospital capacity in New York state to meet the demand of patients with COVID-19 requiring acute care. No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”