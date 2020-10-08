Letter to the editor: Numbers don't work in charter proposal

Editor:

The average Saratoga Springs citizen has enough experience in handling personal budgets to recognize when a “numbers game” is being played on them.

The people who want to turn our city upside-down with a new type of government are not using math that adds up. You can’t eliminate five city department deputies and not replace their work. These deputies work long hours, overseeing more than 80 different city functions, from policing to handling all sewer and water systems.

You can’t expect to pay a city manager less than long-term civil service employee who will report to them, and one person can’t oversee the entire city without an assistant manager and administrative backup.

The proposed charter adds other additional costs, including a new city clerk position and an internal audit function that aren’t even in the budget. The city, just like residents, doesn’t get something for nothing.

Hopefully, these few points prove that those in favor of throwing out a city charter that works for some imagined bureaucracy are not straightforward with their numbers.

Rick Bocchi, Saratoga Springs

