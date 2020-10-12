Letter to the editor: Now Trump is infecting Americans

Editor:

Trump and his inner circle have proven themselves to be criminally incompetent.

It was bad enough when Trump and his co-conspirators lied about the virus. Now they knowingly infect unwilling people with a deadly virus. The military personnel who must serve Trump now risk death because they were forced to take Trump on his joy ride around Walter Reed and his highly publicized return to his new hospital room in the White House.

Trump may have entered the debate last week knowing he was infected and contagious. Is this how he wanted to defeat Biden?

His paid apologist, McEnany (who promised to never lie to the press corps), probably spoke with several reporters face to face after already knowing she was infected. That’s one way to get rid of the pesky press.

Trump always wants to be number one. Now he holds the record at over 211,000 deaths and climbing, and he is now our No. 1 super-spreader.

Aren’t you proud, Donald?

Trump pressures us to not be afraid of the virus. He says it is not so bad. Don’t worry. If you catch the virus, you’ll get the same world class treatment as Trump... won’t you? Don’t hold your breath waiting.