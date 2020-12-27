Letter to the editor: Now is the time to drop Indian mascots

Editor:

This past week, we watched Cleveland finally bid farewell to its race-based mascot — the second national team to make such a change in the past few months.

These changes are long overdue. At the high school level, many rural communities have held on to their race-based mascots, citing tradition and honor to Native people.

In Cambridge, the school board is being tasked with the decision on whether or not change its “Indian” mascot. Despite what the supporters of the mascot state, this practice isn’t victimless. These practices have very real consequences for Native people.

People are not mascots, it is demeaning and dehumanizing to an entire culture. Can you imagine another cultural group being subjected to this practice and it being accepted in our society? Surely not.

Cambridge has been using the moniker “Indian” for nearly 100 years. During that tenure, Native children were forced from their families and into residential schools where they were, at best, stripped of their culture and forced to assimilate. Generations of trauma, pain and loss; all the while, Cambridge claiming that it’s teaching about “honor.” There is nothing honorable about this history.