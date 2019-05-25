Editor:
Your editorial on the Viewpoints page Saturday, May 18 was viewed by me as a great local issue even though you seemed to concede that the FAA might be successful in stopping the airport plans.
Your view was stated as “the airport runway extension project has ended with a whimper as the FAA changes its mind.” I would like to state that I am totally opposed to this FAA directive, and I will try to present, as briefly as possible, why I think an extension now of the runway would be good.
Even though the runway had not been extended two or three years ago when an ill-fated large plane had left South America with 169 passengers and crew and tried to land at JFK Airport in New York City, I believe there would have been less loss of life had it been permitted or directed to land at Glens Falls. When it did crash land approaching JFK the fuel tanks were empty and the jet engines had stopped and many aboard the plane were killed, including the pilot.
I would like to take the liberty of asking to talk with Will Doolittle, your projects editor, on a project of a suitable runway in Glens Falls or somewhere else where and when airport safety is the main local issue.
Stiling Knight, Dresden