Letter to the editor: Now is not the time for a charter change

Editor:

One can honestly conclude the success and longevity of the city of Saratoga Springs can be attributed to its commission structure/form of government. It has been the stable and reliable foundation on which the city was built upon. It has firmly withstood its expansion over the past 105 years.

The group Common Sense Saratoga depicts its proposed charter change as “providing more accountability, representation and transparency, while providing taxpayer savings.” However, upon closer examination, their proposal would completely restructure and, in my opinion, overly complicate the way our city is run and may impose a financial burden on its constituents!

At this time of change and uncertainty in all of our lives, we need reliability and stability in our government in both its functional and financial implications. Say “no” to charter change in Saratoga Springs Nov. 3, 2020; now is not the time!

Barbara Ann Whelan, Saratoga Springs

