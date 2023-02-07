After numerous emails and calls with the NYDOH, Warren County Department of Health and other health agencies in the area since July 2022, there is still no resolution to the lack of response to and providing of monkeypox vaccine to the members of the LGBTQ+ members of the area.

The common excuse is that there are “not enough resources,” i.e.: nurses to do a clinic.

The shortage of nurses and health care professionals is a nationwide problem, not just a local one, and I understand that. It's the inefficiencies locally that seem to be the issue. Both Warren County and Saratoga County are constantly running clinics for COVID and flu but both of those vaccines can be received at any doctor, pharmacy or Walmart.

It should be noted that per a conversation I had with a representative from Saratoga County on Thursday, it was admitted that they have monkeypox vaccines in house but are not doing a clinic for the foreseeable future. Yet a COVID clinic is on going and they can spontaneously do a Narcan clinic, or send them to Warren County where people actually want them.

There seriously need to be an investigation by the state DOH or attorney general into these offices because there is a lack of any efficiency and lack of concern for the LGBTQ+ community. This is why LGBTQ+ people are scared to live in this area. The people who are paid to advocate for the health of residents overlook the 1% of the population.

Clearly they don’t know the toll mentally and physically fighting for a simple vaccine has, and that if it was affecting more than 1% would’ve been taken care of.

Michael William,

Queensbury