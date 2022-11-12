Letter to the editor: Note to Glens Falls friends, neighbors

Dear Glens Falls friends and neighbors:
Please accept our deepest thanks for all fruitful cooperation. We are so happy to be part of your society!
We wish all volunteers and their families good health, well-being and peace and harmony in your homes.
May success accompany you in all your affairs, and faith in a better future adds strength and inspires great prospects.
God bless you for your faith and reaching out to others! Especially yours,
Liudmyla, Nastya and Lisa Kazberuk,
Queensbury
Tags
- Republicans
- Politics
- Economics
- Factory
- Inflation
- Pharmaceutical
- Medicare
- Tax
- Social Security
- Democrats
- Safe
- Election
- Capitol
- Trump
- Candidate
- Culture
- National Guard
- Moreau Town Board
- Resident
- Board Member
- Institutes
- Industry
- Law
- Letter
- Councilman
- Hearing
- Petition
- Vote
- Campaign
- Crisis
- Search
- Giving
- Wheelchair
- Attorney General
- Transports
- Medicine
- Complaint
- Cab
- User
- Editor
- Company
- Motor Vehicle
- Queensbury Taxi
- Americans With Disabilities Act
- New York State
- Price
- Commerce
- Gas
- Products
- Kerosene
- Winter
- Heating Oil
- Wildlife
- Zoology
- Ornithology
- Photo
- Caption
- Rehabilitator
- Permit
- Animal
- Public
- Veteran
- Veterans Day
- Worker
- Work
- Military
- Worship
- Adirondack Friends
- Sacrifice
- Anxiety
- Help
- Honor Roll
- World War Ii
- Wilton
- Service
- Joseph Staigar
- Revenue
- Climate
- Biden
- Merrick Garland
- Democracy
- Denier
- Liza
- Nastya
- Adirondack Welcome Circle
- Thanks
- Shoe
- Donation
- Good Health
- Well-being
- Publishing
- Harmony
- Peace
- Success
- Prospects
- Faith
- Reaching
- Neighbor
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!