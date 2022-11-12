 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Note to Glens Falls friends, neighbors

Dear Glens Falls friends and neighbors:

Please accept our deepest thanks for all fruitful cooperation. We are so happy to be part of your society!

We wish all volunteers and their families good health, well-being and peace and harmony in your homes.

May success accompany you in all your affairs, and faith in a better future adds strength and inspires great prospects.

God bless you for your faith and reaching out to others! Especially yours,

Liudmyla, Nastya and Lisa Kazberuk,

Queensbury

