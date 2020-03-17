Letter to the editor: Not so sure about Dan Stec anymore

Editor:

Until recently, I have thought of assemblyman Dan Stec with neutral feelings. He seemed to be doing a good job and didn’t create any waves. Then, I read an article in the March 6 issue of The Post-Star that raised my eyebrows. The article stated that Stec had been endorsed by Elise Stefanik.

Unfortunately, we are often judged by those whom we rub elbows with.

The last paragraph prompted me to look at the other three candidates; Davis, Beary, and Bogle. Dan Stec stated, “I consider Congresswoman Stefanik to be an outstanding representative, but more importantly she’s a great friend and ally.”

I advise assemblyman Stec to remember, “He who lies down with dogs, gets up with fleas.”

Richard Stewart, North Creek

