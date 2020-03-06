Letter to the editor: Not liking what Stefanik is now

Editor:
I’ve despaired lately over Elise Stefanik’s new antics as a Trump cheerleader. She’s always been out for No. 1 – to advance her own political fortunes, so I guess it makes sense. But she does not represent me, and I am sick of her invective against people who disagree with her. Her nasty McCarthesque rhetoric about ordinary citizens as far left socialists out to destroy her is divisive and offensive.
Stefanik’s a crass politician who’s made the cynical calculation that to get reelected means enthusiastically jumping on the Trump bandwagon. Gone is the good ole Elise—remember her – the “most bipartisan member of Congress.” Welcome the new Elise, now the most partisan member of Congress along with her mentors, Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes. She now runs with Trump’s pack of lapdogs. Integrity, a conscience, seeking after truth—if that’s what you want, better beg Mitt Romney to run in the 21st.
Want proof? Stefanik’s praise of Richard Grenell, Trump’s new appointee for director of National Intelligence says it all. How could this be a “Great Choice?” Grenell’s credentials are: (1) Blind allegiance to Trump, (2) Talking head at Fox, (3) A lousy ambassador to Germany, (4) Being a seriously scary, ultra-right wing nut job.
With zero experience, Grenell replaces a professional like Joseph Maguire whose sin was doing his job. You cannot tell the truth in this administration about Russian meddling in the 2020 election without losing your job.
Are we safer now that we have yet another woefully unqualified Trump loyalist in a critical government post? How could a member of the Intelligence Committee like Stefanik think Grenell is great? There simply is no rationale, and Stefanik should be ashamed of her new role as a card-carrying member of obsequious sycophants of Trump. Let’s get rid of her in 2020!
Mark MacWilliams, Canton