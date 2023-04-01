The names chosen are, for me, doesn’t really fit the school history. No thoughts of the glens falls area or the history or even the history of the area around the city. Those names sound like any other of the many teams that have those titles. I would think that a name would have to stand out among others, and not one that seems to be used by many others. They should have left a blank space for write-ins. I did not see any surveys, and I know a few others that haven’t either. When did that happen? I believe the arrowhead and GF Nation should stay. Why spend money to change names — money that could be used for something that’s needed.