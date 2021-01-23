 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Not feeling good about our chances

Editor:

Trump has left office. The individuals most devoted to his conspiracy theories still believed a Hail Mary pass would prevent this, right up until the last moment.

Unfortunately, Trump’s election lies live on in his supporters. The storming of the Capitol was just the beginning. They have made it clear they will not stop. Due to this, 25,000 National Guard troops were called to the Capitol.

Until Elise Stefanik and 146 other elected Republicans embrace the truth, there will be no common ground for citizens to occupy. Nothing but accepting the truth about the election will quell the anger they have incited.

I’m not optimistic, she and the other Republicans are just digging in, still following Trump’s lead.

Janet Palisch, Lake Luzerne

