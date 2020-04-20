Letter to the editor: Not complaining

Building’s rental isn’t worthwhile

I call your attention to a situation that could provide savings to the village at this time of COVID-19 shutdown. The proposed 2020-21 budget includes line items under Building and Grounds that amount to $19,180 for the rent, utilities, water and internet for the Youth Center building at 12 S. Park St (Patrician Hall). The village pays to rent this space month to month primarily for the After School Youth Recreation Program. The building is closed now for the health and safety of community members.

The After School Youth Recreation Program held at Patrician Hall serviced four children who are village residents in 2019. The other 20 children come from outside the village. While all parents pay the cost for child supervision after school, the village taxpayers pay the expenses for a building that services mainly non-village residents. I am a lifelong teacher at many grade levels. I am very supportive of youth programs. However, it seems our money would be more effectively spent paying for those children to attend other after-school programs offered in our community. I urge the mayor and our trustees to end the monthly expenses associated with leasing The Center that sits empty. In all likelihood, children will not be returning to The Center the rest of this school year nor attend youth programs there this summer.