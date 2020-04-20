Letter to the editor: Not complaining

We enjoy seeing the alien satellites
If an alien reads this, I am not complaining about you being in the western sky about 9-10 at night. We, my family also in Raleigh, N.C. enjoy seeing your satellites shine brightly. You have been mentioned on TV history channel 39.
My granddaughter has taken pictures of you at various times and locations.
To the public, watch and enjoy the outer world. God bless us all.
Kenneth R. Williams,
South Glens Falls
Problem gamblers face difficult times
Isolation due to COVID-19 can be especially difficult for those struggling with gambling problems. Extra time, stress and anxiety, access to gambling on the internet, and an increase in online gambling options are a recipe for trouble. People struggling with gambling problems, or in recovery from problem gambling, may find this isolation to be especially difficult.
If you have noticed extra stress, anxiety, anger, uncontrollable urges to gamble or an increase in gambling activities, there are options for help. If your loved one is struggling to control their gambling, help is available for you, too.
Contact the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center: 518-801-1491 and www.NYProblemGamblingHELP.org
Brandy Richards, Albany
Building’s rental isn’t worthwhile
I write to bring attention to the upcoming budget meeting of the Cambridge Village Board on Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held via the virtual meeting space accessible on the village website: www.cambridgeny.gov/live.
I call your attention to a situation that could provide savings to the village at this time of COVID-19 shutdown. The proposed 2020-21 budget includes line items under Building and Grounds that amount to $19,180 for the rent, utilities, water and internet for the Youth Center building at 12 S. Park St (Patrician Hall). The village pays to rent this space month to month primarily for the After School Youth Recreation Program. The building is closed now for the health and safety of community members.
I am a lifelong teacher at many grade levels and I fully support programs that benefit youths. However, these hard times call for careful scrutiny of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The After School Youth Recreation Program held at Patrician Hall serviced four children who are village residents in 2019. The other 20 children come from outside the village. While all parents pay the cost for child supervision after school, the village taxpayers pay the expenses for a building that services mainly non-village residents. I am a lifelong teacher at many grade levels. I am very supportive of youth programs. However, it seems our money would be more effectively spent paying for those children to attend other after-school programs offered in our community. I urge the mayor and our trustees to end the monthly expenses associated with leasing The Center that sits empty. In all likelihood, children will not be returning to The Center the rest of this school year nor attend youth programs there this summer.
Sue Van Hook, Cambridge
Supporting WHO is critical at this time
OK. Here’s a no brainer: If a politician did something certifiably crazy, you would — whether Democrat, Republican, Independent, or Creature from the Black Lagoon — want them gone, permanently. Well, we’ve now crossed the Rubicon with Donald Trump — the lunatic who has suspended funding of The World Health Organization (WHO).
Does it make any logical sense to gut funding from WHO during this emergency — after all, COVID-19 is a global pandemic? Who cares about Trump’s reasons because it’s stupid, irrational, and dangerous! We need WHO to save us from the COVID-19 crisis.
What’s WHO? Despite haters who believe globalism is a four letter word (they can’t spell apparently!), WHO is crucial for fighting the world’s pandemics. “Make America Great again,” Trump says. Well that’s impossible until we make America COVID-19 free again. That’s simply an incontrovertible fact.
Forget the President’s self-serving gaslighting on this one. What’s WHO’s record? Most of us have no idea how much we’ve depended on WHO for decades as our crucial bulwark against disease. WHO was critical in eradicating smallpox. It battles to defeat tuberculosis, malaria, ebola, etc. WHO’s clean water and sanitation initiatives throughout the developing world have saved millions of lives. Defunding WHO is equivalent to tying both hands behind your back before a boxing match. Defunding threatens your own health, let alone the planet’s.
And what does Congresswoman Elise Stefanik do? Remember, she’s always exclaiming how much she “fights for the North Country.” She supports Trump’s defunding of WHO — wholeheartedly embracing the president by not politically and social distancing from him. Who’s she fighting for anyway? It’s not me, her constituent, that’s for sure!
This isn’t funny. Lives are at stake. It’s despicable, unconscionable, and crazy to defund WHO. Let’s spray some hand sanitizer so we can vote to eradicate shameless Stefanik and Trump this November.
Mark MacWilliams, Canton
Cooperate, please to keep us all safe
We are asked to remain in our homes to avoid contacting or spreading the vicious COVID-19 plague. Millions are cooperating with this plan, and we will return to our normal lives when the virus is defeated, but all must cooperate for this plan to work.
On April 2, Warren County had 18 cases of COVID-19, as of this writing, we have 81.
Maine: Governor Mills protected Mainers from incoming carriers of infection by suspending all lodging except for essential workers, such as medical staff, or be subject to jail-time and fines.
New Jersey: New Jersey’s seaside counties are protecting their population. They “built upon the state’s previous executive order allowing towns and counties to restrict the ability of online marketplaces from posting and offering short-term rentals” for the duration of the outbreak. (See Pat Ralph’s April 7 article in Phillyvoice.com)
Warren County, New York: Our hotels, motels, and B&B’s have shuttered their doors. Unfortunately, some short-term rental proprietors welcome visitors to our area when all should be responsibly “sheltering-in-place” at home. Our careful steps to protect ourselves and our communities could evaporate by visitors entering our area, short-term, without 14-day quarantining.
Unlike common sense-equipped Maine and New Jersey, New York has no platform for our town and county governments to prohibit short-term rentals. Why not? What can be done about it?
Meanwhile, and with little to work with, our county authorities are doing their best to protect residents living in Warren County. 14-day quarantining for arrivals is a must! Anyone having questions or needing help can call their local code enforcement officer listed on each town’s website, or call Warren County municipal offices at 518-761-6355.
This is not unkindness or a joke, this is safety now, this is our lives.
Nadine Battaglia,
Lake Luzerne
Paper shows a bias in not printing story
Ken Tingley’s “Confirmation Bias” theory has now been — confirmed. The Post-Star and every news media outlet in the country that pounced on sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh have been silent now for over two weeks since a woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. I vividly recall The Post-Star’s commentaries, editorials, recycled Associated Press articles, and any other character assassination tools they could get their hands on to destroy Brett Kavanaugh. The media silence, including that of The Post-Star, on the Biden accusation now speaks volumes and the hypocrisy is overwhelming.
Richard Gorton, Glens Fells
