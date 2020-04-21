Letter to the editor: Not complaining

Editor:
If an alien reads this, I am not complaining about you being in the western sky about 9-10 at night. We, my family also in Raleigh, N.C. enjoy seeing your satellites shine brightly. You have been mentioned on TV history channel 39.
My granddaughter has taken pictures of you at various times and locations.
To the public, watch and enjoy the outer world. God bless us all.
Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls
