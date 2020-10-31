Letter to the editor: North Country needs someone new like Cobb

Editor:

I came from a proud Republican family in a largely Republican town. I have an old newspaper clipping of my dad handing out “I like Ike” buttons at the train station near my childhood home. However, my parents, who were both World War II veterans (not "suckers or losers") aren’t alive to see what Trump has done to the Republican Party.

My question is not, “Why would anyone be a Republican?” I firmly believe we need conservative views and voices. I also believe we need liberal views and voices. It’s what makes America such a great country. Most of us are somewhere in between on different issues anyway.

Why are Republicans allowing Donald Trump to shred the party of Abe Lincoln, our first Republican president? And why isn’t our elected Republican representative, Elise Stefanik, doing more to represent us other than doing occasional public appearances and issuing many press releases? Look back at Ms. Stefanik’s years in office. People in our area begged her to hold town halls and actually listen to our needs and concerns. She never even lived in our district until her third term!