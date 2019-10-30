Editor:
I'm from a nonprofit organization called 22 Until None. I'm the NY Chapter leader, we help veterans and active duty military personnel who may be suffering from PTSD, TBI or just transition from military life back into civilian life again; 22 represents those that commit suicide a day. We are here to say instead of becoming a statistic, we are here for you.
We are holding a cold weather gear drive on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 63 Quaker Road, Queensbury, N.Y. 12804. Items needed for this event are coats, wool caps, gloves, scarfs, hand/foot warmers, blankets, socks, etc.
If you would like to know more about 22 Until None, feel free to stop by at the event, visit our website 22untilnone.org. or you can contact me at jrrwimberly27@gmail.com or 845-309-2733.
Jerry Wimberly, West Park