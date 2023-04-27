The citizens of Hadley and Lake Luzerne who espouse their right to bear arms and worship the god of their choice should remember that the same constitution protects an individual’s right to read a story to children in a public library while dressed in a tutu from discrimination (First and 14th amendments). If they believe that drag queen story hour will “rub off” on their children causing them to become a drag queen, then they can stay home. What’s next, banning books that don’t align with their personal ideology? Last I checked we live in America, not communist China.