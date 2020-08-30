Letter to the editor: No transparency on Moreau board

Editor:

The town of Queensbury seems to be a frequent target of The Post-Star’s ire, Moreau’s Town Board under Supervisor Kusnierz’ tenure consistently gets a pass.

With the resignation of their councilperson, the town of Queensbury announced the vacancy, announced a question-and-answer period by constituents to the candidates, and posted the candidates Q&A session on the town’s website, appointed a candidate to fill the vacancy until the voters choose their representative in November.

How did the Moreau Town Board handle a resignation?

Councilwoman Gina LeClair resigned her position on the Town Board effective Aug. 11, 2020. Ms. LeClair waited until after the cut-off date of August 3, 2020, when any other interested candidate, with the endorsement of their respective party, could be placed on the ballot to run for the open seat in November. In other words, the Town Board was able to avoid an election in November to fill the open seat by the timing of Ms. LeClair’s resignation.