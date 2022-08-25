Letter to the editor: No to solar arrays but yes to sludge?

It’s a shame what’s happening in the town of Moreau.

Supervisor Kusnierz is opposed to allowing solar arrays in the agricultural district which would directly benefit our local farmers, but he has worked tirelessly to lure Saratoga Biochar to Moreau. Supervisor Kusnierz would make the town of Moreau the sewage capital of New York state. Is that Supervisor Kusnierz’s vision for our town?

Solar panels pose no threat from spillage, don't release potentially harmful particles into the air or water, nor do they pose any traffic problems. Yet, Supervisor Kusnierz would prefer 50 trucks a day filled with sewage sludge on our town roads. The locals still remember our municipalities spreading PCBs on the roads to cut down on the dust. How has that worked out?

The Planning Board, under Supervisor Kusnierz's watch, has allowed the project to go forward using a 25-year-old traffic study. Why?

More than 1,000 citizens have signed a petition opposing the construction of Saratoga Biochar, yet Supervisor Kusnierz has been quoted in the media on at least two occasions that Saratoga Biochar is the newest tenant in Moreau Industrial Park, while the application is before the Planning Board. Highly unethical and leads one to believe it’s one smelly deal thanks to Supervisor Kusnierz.

Who exactly is Supervisor Kusnierz working for? Certainly not the citizens of Moreau.

Derek Rogers, Fort Edward