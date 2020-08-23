Letter to the editor: No sympathy here for shooting victims

Editor:

Fifty years ago, I was in junior high. My newly single mother sent me to class with a note: “Charlie can’t do the current events homework, we can’t afford a Sunday paper.”

A few years later was a time of race riots and palpable Black/White animosities. My 90% minority high was in the Fort Apachee Police Precinct. The area was so rife with crime, National Geographic compared it to a self-cleaning oven. I asked a classmate why we all got along. We replied, “If your parents let you come to this school you must be poor, too. We know this is a horrible neighborhood. Let’s get a good education so we can get good jobs and get out.”

As Larry Elder, Black author, addresses in “Ten things you can’t say in America,” I am also confident that there is a great silent majority of middle-class Black people who are furious about lootings, arson and acts committed by people whose lives only matter to the people they hurt and the criminal justice system. Realism is not racism. It’s hard to be sympathetic toward people who keep shooting each other.

No Justice no Peace? Paleeze! How about:

No education — no future;

No work — no money;