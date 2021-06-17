Letter to the editor: No slaughterhouse near airport, please

Editor:

Sirs, I respectfully hope you rethink a slaughterhouse near our airport, if I understand correctly. I say this out of experience from Albany, when our airport was a good deal like yours and still many farms, etc. were on nearby roads that now show stylish stores.

My grandfather was a telephone man and told me of how in those early days of installation, businessmen wanted a phone. He was witness to a large, muscular man striking the cattle in the head as they came through a trough to their end. It was also driven home when I went to nursing school and they sent us to the Tobin Packing Co., where we learned where our dinners came from. I have no idea why this was done. I was 16 years old.

When I married, we came north and that has always been home. I know we need slaughterhouses, but we also need airports. Albany was tiny, but NOW — and so we can be. So work together — after all, meat can be shipped cheaply by air as well as other ways. We need to work together.

Sharon Gibbs, Glens Falls

