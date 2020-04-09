Letter to the editor: No right is absolute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I would like to reply to the good Bernard Blondin’s letter that was printed in your paper on April 4. In it he restated the line in the 1st Amendment of the Constitution concerning freedom of assembly and implied it is absolute. I’m writing to inform him otherwise.

Now all rights protected under the Constitution are vitally important, and in theory, Mr. Blondin is correct. In practice, he is correct up and until the point his exercise of that right impinges upon those of someone else. To paraphrase John Milton “None can love freedom heartily but good men. The rest love not freedom, but license.” To assemble under the current circumstances in New York is not the healthy practice of a cherished freedom, but a reckless act bordering on murder. Your 1st Amendment rights don’t trump everyone else’s 9th Amendment rights.

Whatever your thoughts on the above arguments, do use your head and stay in until you are not playing Russian roulette with yours or some else’s life.

David Sherwood, Fort Ann

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0