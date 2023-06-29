Expunge is defined as: “erase or remove completely (something unwanted or unpleasant)”. Our Trump minion Representative Stefanik has joined with Marjory Taylor Greene to proffer a bill to expunge Trump’s two impeachments. Like a mulligan in golf, the first shot doesn’t count. This seems to track with the current trend of rewriting history, if you don’t like it or history makes you look bad erase it. Not sure why this move has risen to the top of Rep Stefanik’s to-do list but here we are. We are of course still awaiting the better new health care bill, the immigration fix bill, the economy fix bill but alas she is laser focused on serving her leader not us.