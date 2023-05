Back when we boomers were growing up there were no shopping on Sundays. No sports on Sundays. No liquor sales on Sundays. Sunday mornings were quiet sans lawn mowing. Even when Blue Laws were revoked, everything waited until after church. Now everyone can shop at 9 a.m. on Sunday, also soon to be able to buy liquor at 9 at Sunday. It is no wonder church attendance is down. I would submit that capitalism is now the true religion of the United States.