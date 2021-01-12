Letter to the editor: No policy is worth what Trump fomented

Editor:

No one should be surprised by the storming of the Capitol. It has been encouraged since Trump first took the stage. He has damaged our democracy to the point where the dictator of Turkey says the U.S. needs “common sense.”

The whole world saw what happened and we are weaker because of it. As if that wasn’t bad enough, these people weren’t arrested. They are free to do this again and to grow their dangerous mob.

Even during the Civil War, the Confederate flag was never flown in the Capitol, but it was during the siege, as was the flag with Trump’s name. Not the flag of a country, but the flag of one man.

Let it not be lost on this country how white people can try to overthrow democracy and get away with it. Black people marching for justice have been beaten, arrested, shot and killed, but white people stormed the Capitol and interrupted the confirmation of a presidential election with no repercussions.