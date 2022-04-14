Letter to the editor: No one is above the rule of law

Editor:

I just heard from a couple of friends that sitting at the 15th greenside bleacher in Augusta was a delightful experience. Watching Stewart Cink hit a hole-in-one on the 16th will be unforgettable, as will the errant shot forcing another player and caddy to drop to the ground lest be struck by the head-high projectile. Reportedly, the double sandy chip-ins on the 18th were “Probably the single greatest sporting moment I’ve witnessed live.”

Additionally, Secretary Condoleezza Rice displayed her love for and knowledge of the sport. She even seemed amused when someone complimented her on the interview with Peyton and Eli on "Monday Night Football."

Unfortunately, it seems these friends also witnessed some of the most distressing violations of the very code of conduct, custom and etiquette that has made the event one of the greatest, if not the greatest, sports venues in the world.

Most distressing was that some of these conduct violations came from the members section, where a member and his young guests disparaged former champions, wished ill upon other competitors and displayed the worst demonstration of privilege imaginable, a person wearing a green jacket openly using a prohibited item, the dreaded cellphone, relaying insider information of events happening elsewhere on the course, as opposed to utilizing the sounds and locations of the roars to confirm, what has always been an enjoyable guessing game as to which player was on which hole and whether it was a birdie or eagle.

Apparently there is one member and his guests that feel the privilege not to follow the rules of custom, conduct and etiquette. If only this message could be heard by the club administration: no one is above the rule of law.

Excelsior. E pluribus unum. Fight truth decay.

Michael Stern, Argyle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0