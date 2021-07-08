Letter to the editor: No one can make me get a shot

Editor:
As a former New York resident who happily moved to Florida, retired and doesn’t miss the atmosphere that in my opinion has ruined this state — gun control, political destruction by its current governor, etc. — but have come here briefly to visit family and was reading your July 4th editorial viewpoint that blamed Trump and conservatives for people not getting vaccinated, not only the last time reading your paper but couldn’t believe the small-minded reasoning.
God forbid that people should have an opinion on their own. I didn’t get vaccinated and have no plans to for my own beliefs and trying to impose your beliefs is exactly what is wrong with this country right now, among other things — sincerely, permanently unvaccinated.
Dennis Madigan, Florida