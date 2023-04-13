Again, we confront “Confederate Heritage Month," now April 2023. Imagine celebrating the behavior of traitors that killed brave Americans who fought to abolish the enslavement of people and keep our country united. Yet this is what some states celebrate. Some states even have put together “Confederate Heroes Day” April 26. I would rather they celebrated those brave Americans who traveled thousands of miles to save our country (The Union Soldiers). Yet, some think it is alright to proclaim a celebration of ideas that tried to bring our great nation down while trying to preserve a system of racial enslavement. Our former President Trump thought it was OK to support a group of people that wanted to keep a statue in place in Virginia of a slave owner who led these traitors (Robert E. Lee). In my opinion there is nothing to celebrate about “Confederate Heritage” and there are no “Confederate heroes.” I am sure that Union soldiers that fought in the war would agree. We have politicians that believe it OK to praise and support these treasonous ideals of the 1860s. Next, we could have a celebration of the rioters of the Jan 6, 2021, political coup which included our own political pepresentative, Elise Stefanik, and the former president of our country. A coup that attempted to pervert our election. When is it enough? When do we say to our political leaders you need to step up and speak out against this behavior by these political hacks. We need not celebrate "Confederate" ideals but rather condemn them. Just as we condemn the people of the Jan.6 political coup.