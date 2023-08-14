Thank you for advising your readers about the Feeder Canal Alliance’s stewardship role and maintenance objectives of the historic Feeder Canal & Towpath Trail, which is owned and managed by the NYS Canal Corporation.

The FCA works with the Canal Corporation and its parent agency the New York Power Authority, along with the support of Warren and Washington counties, the towns of Queensbury and Kingsbury, the villages of Fort Edward and Hudson Falls, the City of Glens Falls, and a wide range of other partners and donors.

We collectively work to maintain, preserve and enhance the Feeder Canal & Towpath Trails’ unique 9-mile linear park, which includes the last original multi-lock site and historic sluiceway in the state, the 5 Combines in Hudson Falls; the canal waterway; and the unique scenic Towpath Trail that winds through Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Fort Edward and draws 100,000-plus visitors!

The historic Coal Silo’s property located at 72 Maple Street in Hudson Falls, originally built in 1906, was generously donated to the Feeder Canal Alliance by Griffin Lumber owner Riza Touba.

Our preservation efforts and work to create useable educational space was also generously supported by the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust and an amazing array of business and private donors. The result is the Howard Raymond Field School consisting of two separate classroom spaces in two of the Silos, which includes beautifully detailed 5 Combination Locks and Canal Boat dioramas built by Hudson Falls teacher and history enthusiast Rick Conley, and a portable replica of a Lock Tender’s Shanty.

There is no museum at this or any other Feeder Canal Alliance site.

We are actively seeking new community involvement, which includes attracting new Board Members, Volunteers, Trail Stewards and business partners.

Pattie Simone,

Executive Director,

Feeder Canal Alliance